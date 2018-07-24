‘Avengers 4’ Gets a Fan-Made Intro Video

Avengers 4 is still a long way from hitting theaters, but that hasn’t stopped fans from putting their own spin on just how they think the movie should start. Now, one fan has put together an intro video for the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film that is eerily perfect.

Shared to the r/marvestudios subreddit by user “NedLeeds1”, the brief video utilizes Marvel Studio’s tenth anniversary opening and connects the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp before dropping fans a “four years later” punch. You can check it out below.

From Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) yelling “guys?!” after unknowingly becoming trapped in the Quantum Realm thanks to Thanos’ snap to the Marvel Studios logo turning to dust, the trailer may just be a fan creation but it’s one that taps in to the grim situation facing the heroes who survived Thanos in Infinity War. And, while a time jump hasn’t been confirmed, most fans believe that a time jump and/or time travel will have a big role in Avengers 4, which makes the “four years later” in the video even more striking.

When it comes to the real film, Avengers 4 has finished filming, but is now in the long process of post-production. As Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed, the film’s directors are already hard at work putting it all together.

“We’re just starting the edit,” Feige told Birth.Movies.Death. “The brothers [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] have worked on their cut, and we’ve been together in the editing room for a couple weeks now, so it’s very early days. But it’s much earlier than usual, right? Usually we’re still filming. Captain Marvel comes out in March, while this one comes out in May and we’re already starting. It’s fun to get a jump, it’s good having already shot the majority of the movie. So, we’re just getting into our traditional editorial process now.”

Even though it’s early in the process, director Joe Russo told Deadline that Avengers 4 might be his best work yet for Marvel.

“You know, we’re very proud of it,” Russo said. “I think ultimately Avengers 4 may be our best work for Marvel. I think we’ve grown with every movie that we’ve made there. We’ve grown with the characters. We’ve grown with the cast. As filmmakers we’re very happy and very excited with the movie.”

Avengers 4 will open in theaters on May 3, 2019.