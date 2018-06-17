‘Avengers 4’ CineEurope Presentation Footage Description

Yesterday, Disney took the floor at CineEurope in Barcelona to give a presentation on all of the films from the company’s various studios. Of course, this included the upcoming blockbusters from Marvel Studios, Captain Marvel and Avengers 4.

Fans have been scouring the internet since the presentation to find out exactly what happened during the presentations, though nothing concrete has been posted. However, the folks at MCU Cosmic have finally shared details from the Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel presentations, and they aren’t exactly what we expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First of all, the site claims that the rumors about a scene featuring Ant-Man talking to Iron Man about various realities are totally false. The Avengers 4 presentation didn’t actually include footage from the film at all. In fact, it was merely a video from Kevin Feige.

The report states that the Avengers 4 video featured Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, sitting in a chair and talking to the advertisers at the event. He shared a few details about the upcoming film, apologized for having fewer heroes to advertise this time around, and explained that the rest of the Marvel characters would need to band together in order to save the universe from Thanos.

And that was it. Unfortunately, that was the entire Avengers 4 presentation, no real footage at all.

Such wasn’t the case for Captain Marvel, though. The studio did have a sizzle reel prepared for the Brie Larson vehicle that hits theaters in March. While there isn’t a frame-by-frame description of this footage, the report does state that it included Larson’s take on the titular character. The video introduced exhibitors to who Captain Marvel is, explained her various powers, and said that she will be the next face and leader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heading into Phase Four.

Marvel also showed some footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp, but that’s much less of a surprise considering the film arrives in just a couple of weeks.

When do you think the first real footage from Avengers 4 will arrive? Could an official title drop sometime soon? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.