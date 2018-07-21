‘Avengers 4’: Joe Russo Says ‘Infinity War’ Criticism Won’t Affect the Next Movie

Despite being the biggest film of the year and the most successful movie in Marvel Studios‘ decade of filmmaking, Avengers: Infinity War is not without its detractors.

But that isn’t stopping directors Joe and Anthony Russo from executing their plan for the untitled Avengers sequel, picking up after the events of Thanos’ acquisition of the Infinity Stones and snapping half of all life from existence.

While speaking with Deadline, Joe Russo said they’re ignoring the criticisms of the first part in their Avengers epic, choosing to continue down the path they first set out when they began plotting the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe..

“You know, it’s always an agenda of ours to block out the outside noise because it can lead you to make some bad choices with the material,” Russo said. “We’ve learned over the years just to listen to ourselves, and it’s great that there’s two of us that we can have conversations with each other. We can really stay insulated and reinforce one another in our belief in the story that we’re telling.

“I feel like with Avengers 4, because it was made before there was any response to Avengers 3, it’s really pure in that regard. The storytelling is very pure. It’s without any sort of external noise creeping in at.”

But there’s still work to be done on Avengers 4, as the filmmaker himself admitted that they’re going to be filming more when the cast returns later this year for additional photography. That process is a regular occurrence for Marvel Studios, and is planned as part of their regular production process, instead of being reshoots to dramatically alter or “fix” the movie.

“We’ve been in post-production on [Avengers 4] since the release of Infinity War and we’ve got some additional photography that we’re doing in a month or so,” Russo said.

It sounds like Joe and his brother are planning on Avengers 4 being the epic finale to the first decade of Marvel Studios movies that has been teased for months now, and that fans will get a thematic ending that has yet to be seen in a shared superhero universe.

We’ll finally get to see how it all pans out when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.