Popular ‘Avengers 4’ Title Officially Ruled Out

The title for what was once dubbed Part II of the Avengers: Infinity War saga has officially had Infinity Gauntlet ruled out.

Avengers 4 remains untitled, with guesses like Avengers: Forever still viably in the mix, but the Jim Starlin comic series which inspired Thanos’ journey in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel in May of 2019 won’t adapt the 1991 comics’ name.

“That is definitely not what it is called,” Feige told Collider when asked if the title of Avengers 4 is Infinity Gauntlet. “Definitely not called that.”

Possibly backpedaling a bit from all of the hype which labeled the Avengers 4 title as an obvious spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, Feige explained a new and less exciting reasoning for the title to be withheld.

“When we announce the title I am not sure, but as I’ve probably said to you, it’s gotten completely blown out of proportion,” Feige said. “It will just be a name and the reason to hold it back was to keep the attention on Infinity War. That backfired a little bit because now everyone thinks what’s the name of the next one gonna be? But it was really just to keep the focus [on Infinity War]. We did not want to call it Part One and Part Two. Although it will be quite evident that the films obviously connect, as all our films do, but this in particular connects very directly. And then we changed the Part One and Part Two, we said let’s just keep this Infinity War and we’ll talk about the next movie later. We had done things in the past that had taken attention off of whatever the film at hand is because we talked about this. For instance, Infinity War announcing before Ultron came out, and it worked out, it was fine, but it felt like let’s keep the attention on the film at hand.”

Regardless of the title of Avengers 4, ComicBook.com learned a lot about the directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo’s approach to the film. “You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

In a later interview (not seen in the video above), the directors went into further detail about what they expect the year between Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel to feel like for fans.

“I think the reaction is that in Winter Soldier and Civil War, we like complicated stories,” Joe Russo said. “We like stories that are in bounds. And Thanos is the toughest villain they’ve ever faced, and it’s going to cost these heroes a lot if they’re going to beat him. We like robust concepts, and so I think that when people are done with the movie, that hopefully it’s a cathartic experience for them and they feel it was a worthy finale to 10 years of film-making.”

As far as storytelling goes, they wanted to be sure the sprawling epic concluded a journey with Infinity War, while also planting seeds for what’s to come later. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019. Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!