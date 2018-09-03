‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Survivors Return for Shawarma in Depressing Fan Art

The first Avengers movie surprised fans with a hilarious post-credits scene that changed the format for how Marvel Studios ended their films.

After the epic Battle of New York, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes gathered in a damaged restaurant to partake in some delicious shawarma, going off of an off-hand comment from Iron Man after he survived tossing a nuclear missile through a wormhole.

A new piece of fan-art from the amazing BossLogic imagines a more somber version of that scene, taking place after Avengers: Infinity War, with the survivors of Thanos’ snap going out to the same restaurant for a meal of quiet reflection. Take a look below:

Been meaning to take the remaining avengers back to the Shawarma joint. Here is the update with who’s left, tho I don’t know if Wong is alive 😅 but honestly it’s sad how many left us. Now to see how many will return… #avengers4 @Russo_Brothers @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/uzdnuP8VQz — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 1, 2018

This would have been an awesome, but totally depressing, post-credits scene for Avengers: Infinity War. And it likely would have just added insult to injury, while leaving fans to wonder why they didn’t get scenes of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark burying the hatchet from Captain America: Civil War. And the scene with Nick Fury sending out an SOS to Captain Marvel did a lot more to raise fan moral after Thanos’ devastation.

Many fans are wondering how Avengers 4 can possibly pick up Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after Thanos proved himself and achieved his goal of wiping out half of the universe. But directors Joe and Anthony Russo are hard at work at wrapping up the saga and letting fans get to see the results of their hard work.

“We’ve worked on the edit all summer and we’re excited to finally get these missing pieces in the film and then we expect to be in post through the fall and winter. We hope to be done by March,” Anthony Russo recently told Deadline.

And if you’re looking for spoilers, you don’t have to go to the usual sources of Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo for insight. It turns out that Drax actor Dave Bautista has been spilling his guts all along. After most of the Guardians of the Galaxy were snapped out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, the actor was very open about his return in Avengers 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“We definitely see more Guardians in the upcoming Avengers, which we’ve already shot,” Bautista told Good Morning Britain. “Oddly enough, I guess I wasn’t supposed to say anything, but I was already saying before Avengers 3 was released that I’d already filmed 4, and I was signed up for Guardians 3. I’ve shot scenes for it, so I must come back somehow.”

We’ll see how it all comes together when Avengers 4 premieres on May 3, 2018.