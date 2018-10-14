‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans for People’s Choice Awards Nominations

To say that Chris Hemsworth is having a great year would be an understatement. After blowing fans away in Thor: Ragnarok, the actor stole the show in the star-studded Avengers: Infinity War. Now he can be seen in the critical hit Bad Times at the El Royale.

Hemsworth is now taking in the fruits of his labor, as he was recently announced to be nominated in six different categories at the People’s Choice Awards. The actor took to social media to thank his fans for the honors.

Somehow landed in 6 categories for the People’s Choice Awards. Most likely a mistake.

But if not, I want to say a huge thank you for the acknowledgment and to all the fans. I’m beyond appreciative for the support. @peopleschoice pic.twitter.com/GSrDzTn7VP — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) October 13, 2018

Hemsworth is nominated for Male Movie Star, Action Movie Star, and Drama Movie Star of 2018, for his roles in Avengers: Infinity War and 12 Strong. Both movies are also nominated for the Movie, Action Movie, and Drama Movie of 2018, bumping Hemsworth’s total up.

Hemsworth is set to reprise his role as Thor Odinson next year when Avengers 4 hits theaters. Reshoots recently wrapped up, and while Marvel Studios films tend to use those opportunities to flesh out the story, it looks like this time was much more substantial.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo revealed they used this opportunity to finish the film entirely, as he said to the Marvelists podcast.

“We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year,” Ruffalo said.

He also indicated that directors Anthony and Joe Russo were themselves still working things out.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Fans can see Avengers 4 when it premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.