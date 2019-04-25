Who Is Katherine Langford Playing in ‘Avengers 4’?

13 Reasons Why breakout Katherine Langford joined Marvel Studios' Avengers 4 in an unknown role, it was revealed Friday.

As confirmed by The Wrap, the 22-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress already filmed her scenes on the top-secret Avengers: Infinity War sequel.

Marvel had no comment on the casting and Langford's role is the latest mystery to emerge out of the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed project that wrapped filming earlier this month.

Details surrounding the latest Avengers are so scarce even star Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner-slash-Hulk, is unsure which direction the film will take as it closes out the first 11-year chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We don't even know what it's gonna be yet," Ruffalo told The Marvelists podcast before returning to the set for reshoots in September.

"We're not just doing reshoots, we're going to finish the movie, which we really didn't get to finish totally when we left it last year."

Ruffalo added Avengers 4 is in flux, as was its predecessor, saying of creative team the Russos and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, "I don't even know that they really know exactly."

"Some of it is happening while we're there. It's pretty amazing. And we'll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction," Ruffalo explained. "It's a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we're still working on it."

The Russos said previously they expect to be in post-production on Avengers 4 throughout the fall and winter and hope to finalize the film in March, well ahead of its May 3 release date.