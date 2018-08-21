Karen Gillan May Have Revealed an ‘Avengers 4’ Spoiler in an Old Interview

Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War actress Karen Gillan may have given fans their first clue about what’s to come in Avengers 4. That clue may have slipped out over a year ago.

During an interview with Fandango in August 2017, Gillan teased that Nebula would make a new friend in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I know who her new BFF is,” Gillan said. “And I can’t tell you. I can’t. I promise you it’s brilliant and unexpected and just so good…I don’t know about any frenemies. She is on a clear mission, as everybody is, to deal with someone with a glove, and I think that is the most important issue. So I think people are grouping together to take care of this task.”

With Avengers: Infinity War now released, it is still unclear who this new BFF is. Nebula certainly showed a more empathetic side of herself in Infinity War, but she didn’t bond with anyone in particular during the film.

This has led some fans to speculate that Gillan was actually speaking about a relationship that will form during the events of Avengers 4. Thanos eliminating half of all life has narrowed the field of possibilities.

Iron Man seems to be the most likely candidate. Both Nebula and Tony Stark were on Titan after “the snap.” They will likely be making the long journey to Earth together in Avengers 4. Tony’s may find Nebula’s cyborg body fascinating given his penchant for technology.

Another possibility is War Machine, with Nebula appreciating Rhodey’s serious demeanor. Another is Black Widow, who was also raised to be an assassin by uncaring guardians. It could also be Thor, which would allow them to commiserate over their dysfunctional families.

Gillan suggested in the past that Nebula will have a significant role to play in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I had no idea that this was where the character was going. I genuinely signed onto the role thinking it was eight days of filming and then I was going to die in the first Guardians,” said Gillan. “Three movies later and there’s three more to come out it’s, like, crazy.”

While Gillan is looking forward to a new friend, we’ve theorized that Nebula will actually be the villain of Avengers 4.

Do you think Gillan’s comments were actually about Avengers 4? Who do you think Nebula’s new BFF will be? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019. Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

