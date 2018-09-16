‘Avengers 4’: Karen Gillan May Have Just Revealed Nebula’s Surprise Team Up

We already know Karen Gillan is back at work on Avengers 4, waking up early to take the fight to Thanos. She seems to be having fun and making friends in the process, including one of her Guardians Of The Galaxy co-stars.

Gillan posted a photo of herself in the makeup room, prepping for her role as Nebula and posing with a sculpt of Mantis actress Pom Klementieff‘s head. Her caption has us wondering if this has anything to do with her cryptic tease from last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While promoting Avengers: Infinity War, Gillan teased that her character would get a new friend and ally during an interview with Fandango. But since she’s mostly isolated in the film except for the final battle, after which she’s left with Iron Man, fans have started to believe she was speaking about Avengers 4.

“I know who her new BFF is,” Gillan said. “And I can’t tell you. I can’t. I promise you it’s brilliant and unexpected and just so good…I don’t know about any frenemies. She is on a clear mission, as everybody is, to deal with someone with a glove, and I think that is the most important issue. So I think people are grouping together to take care of this task.”

Some fans assumed Gillan was referring to Iron Man, which would make sense in the grand scheme of things. The two are polar opposites and it’s a surprising relationship to form out of the chaos.

But Gillan could be referring to Mantis, which would also make sense. Well, first Mantis has to be resurrected after being snapped away at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but that’s a minor hurdle.

Nebula and Mantis are polar opposites, so there would be a lot of dramatic and comedic potential from that partnership. And should Gamora fail to be resurrected in the movie, they could definitely bond over the loss.

It remains to be seen just what Gillan was referring to, and it could all still be up in the air. As Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo recently pointed out on The Marvelists podcast, they’re still finalizing the ending for Avengers 4.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year … It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.