‘Avengers 4’: Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed in Rescue Armor

Avengers 4 is keeping all of its secrets close to its chest, but a newly surfaced image may have given fans a big peek into what’s coming. Over on social media, a photo of surfaced of Gwyneth Paltrow in an interesting costume. The image shows the actress in full selfie mode, and she seems to be wearing her own kind of Iron Man suit.

The close-up photo, which can be found below, sees Paltrow posing in front of a green screen. With her hair pulled up, the actress is seen in a high-neck suit. The glossy suit is fitted with armored plating, and it appears to be made from a leather-like fabric. Its colors are purple and silver, and keen fans will note there is a hole in the chest plate where an energy source would or should sit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if Pepper Potts wields the power of an arc reactor in Avengers 4, don’t be too surprised.

This new photo gives fans a much better look at a long-rumored suit. Last week, an image from the Hero Vision toy line teased a new suit was on the way for all the Avengers, but there was a mystery person present. One blurry figure was seen in a purple armored suit similar to Tony’s, and it looks like this new selfie shows off the suit in full.

The recent rumors got fans plenty hyped for Pepper’s role in the upcoming blockbuster. In the past, Paltrow was seen on the set of Avengers 4 in full motion-capture gear. The technology is used to bring Tony’s Iron Man suits to life, so social media started to speculate whether Pepper was about to get her own Iron Woman moment. After all, the CEO of Starks Industry is used to kicking butt. Fans will remember her fiery powers from Iron Man 3, and Pepper won’t take too kindly to Thanos when she learns what the Mad Titan put her beloved through.

Paltrow will reprise the role in Avengers 4. Avengers 4 also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and then Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.