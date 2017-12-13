Jeremy Renner Teases Hawkeye Costume For ‘Avengers 4’

Prolific social media user and sometimes actor Jeremy Renner posted another photo to his Instagram account today, teasing a future appearance as the Avenger known as Hawkeye.

While the photo doesn’t exactly reveal how his costume will look in either Avengers: Infinity War or the untitled sequel, it does seem to harken back to a more traditional appearance for the character.

Check it out in the photo below.

Costume on point today … what do you think? 😉 #hawkeye #infinitywars #marvel #nevermiss #🏹 #avengers A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Dec 12, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Renner has previously teased his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, though he was more interested in showing off his new haircut than anything else.

Paparazzi photos have shown the actor on the set of the productions, donning a costume with elements similar to the Ronin persona from the comic books.

In New Avengers, Hawkeye is revived from death and immediately goes under cover, operating as Ronin in order to infiltrate places his public teammates couldn’t access.

The set photos tease Clint Barton might have to undergo similar tactics in the untitled Avengers sequel. But with Renner’s latest tease, maybe that will only be a temporary change in identity before he goes back to his black and purple (or maroon) classic duds.

This should also come as a pleasing confirmation for other fans who were worried about Hawkeye’s absence from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. He was one of the few characters who was not shown in the long-awaited footage, despite appearances from almost every other major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It should be noted, however, that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man does not show up in the trailer either, and we know that character will play a role in the film as well.

While fans might be worried about how significant of a role Hawkeye plays in the new film, or worried that he might not make it out of the war with Thanos alive, take solace. Even if his role in Avengers: Infinity War is minor, he should at lease survive the encounter and make an appearance in the untitled followup.

So, thank you Jeremy Renner, even if you might be trying to prevent some spoilers from leaking out, you still inadvertently provided a glimmer of hope for your character’s survival.

Avengers: Infinity War is due out in theaters on May 4, 2018.

The untitled Avengers sequel is scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2019.