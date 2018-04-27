'Avengers 4' Set Photos Confirm Hawkeye’s Ronin Costume

Details are few when it comes to the untitled Avengers 4 currently filming in Atlanta, but new set photos from the final chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Three confirm that Hawkeye has a new costume.

The photos surfaced on Twitter this evening and at first glance don't look all that interesting. They show actor Jeremy Renner in head to toe black, a long jacket covering most of his outfit. However, if fans look closely, there are gold markings on his knees and shins that look almost exactly like Clint Barton's Ronin costume, not his Hawkeye look.

In comics, Clint becomes Ronin when he rejoins the Avengers following Civil War. If this new costume for Avengers 4 really does indicate that Clint is taking up the new mantle it would make sense, at least in regard to story. The last time audiences saw Hawkeye was in Captain America: Civil War which saw the Avengers break apart over the Sokovia Accords that established a UN panel to control the team. Hawkeye sided with Captain America/Steve Rogers, choosing to reject government control.

With the threat of Thanos coming in Avengers: Infinity War, it would make sense that the Avengers may have to reform to save the world providing Clint the opportunity for a new costume and, potentially, a new name.

And Hawkeye's new look isn't the only new information about Avengers 4 to hit the internet today. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed in a recent interview with IndieWire that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will definitely be making an appearance in the film that he's previously said would bring an end of the story they started telling ten years ago with the first Iron Man movie.

"Really, the focus now is on delivering Captain Marvel," Feige said, "and then bringing Captain Marvel's story into the finale of everything we've started thus far."

Fans will have to wait quite a while to see what Captain Marvel's role in Avengers 4 is as well as what prompts Hawkeye to adopt the new, Ronin-esque costume, however. The fourth Avengers film is set to be released on May 3, 2019.