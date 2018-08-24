Child Battling Brain Cancer’s Dying Wish Is to Know What Happens in ‘Avengers 4’

A UK charity supporting the financial needs of children and family’s struggling to battle childhood cancer needs a publicity boost for one of their causes, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere can help!

My Shining Star Children’s Cancer Charity has posted a call to action on social media for Keira, a young girl in the UK who has been battling brain cancer, and was recently given 3 to 6 months to live. One of Keira’s final wishes? To know what will happen in Avengers 4.

Keira has been given just 3-6months to live after a 4.5 year fight against brain cancer!!

Her dying wish is to find out what happens in the next INFINITY WAR film. The family have tried everything! PLEASE RT help make Keira’s dream come true!!! Xx pic.twitter.com/m3TIb0Pasy — My Shining Star Children’s Cancer Charity 🌟 (@myshiningstaruk) August 21, 2018



As you can see in the post above, My Shining Star has been trying to get the attention of Marvel Studios to make Keira’s wish a reality. The charity states that Keira’s family has tried to make the wish a reality on their own, but need to really get the support of fans behind the cause. You can contribute by simply liking/retweeting the post above, in order to help the request go viral. If you want to throw in your best MCU “@” tags to help get attention, we say go for it!

Marvel Studios and its stars have traditionally been extremely accommodating when it comes charitable acts for children in dire health or in great need. The “Marvel Studios: Hero Acts” charity campaign was launched earlier in the summer, with a focus on making donations to causes like Make-A-Wish International. Individual Marvel stars have made a regular habit of visiting sick children at hospitals — in fact, Chris Pratt’s charity work alone is so extensive that it could be its own sub-section of the Heroes Act initiative.

There’s little doubt that Feige, or Avengers 4 directors the Russo Brothers, would be willing to consider Keira’s wish — the request just needs the necessary push from fans. We’ve done our part by giving it this platform, so here’s hoping you can do the same. Meanwhile, our thoughts and prayers go out to Keira and her family, as they endure what is surely a stressful time.