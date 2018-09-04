‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Suggest Time Travel Leaks Are A Hoax

A new Avengers 4 fan theory claims the expectations of time travel to undo the events of Avengers: Infinity War are from misleading hoaxes.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 follow! Major spoilers.

In a thread gaining steam on Reddit, user thatdudeiknew came up with a detailed break down of how photos with surfaced from Avengers 4‘s production, seeing the characters back in the Battle of New York but with Ant-Man on hand, are a hoax. Instead, the user claims that another key character will be coming into play.

“The ‘leaked’ pictures of Avengers 4 may be fake, and time travel is either not in Avengers 4 or it is used in ways we have not seen yet,” thatdudeiknew wrote.

“​Now initially that theory may seem far fetched, as Marvel would never try to fool its audience right? Well, certain actors have been given fake scripts and the trailers have been altered some, so I would say it’s not unreasonable that Marvel could have taken a few pictures and leaked them intentionally. Marvel has been pretty good about keeping its secrets so far, and it would seem strange that something like that would be leaked unintentionally. Perhaps Marvel leaked these photos to prevent actual spoilers from being leaked.

​”Why would Marvel choose to avoid time travel? Many reasons.

“​Time Travel is a dangerous thing to bring into a fictional universe. It is confusing to viewers and can create massive plot holes.

“​There are two ways we have seen time travel can work in the MCU (quantum realm and time stone), and both seem unlikely. The first way time travel could be used is through Ant-Man, and this is unlikely to me because he’s not that popular. It would be a strange creative choice to have him play a significant role in A4 after having no role in A3, especially because a solo Ant-Man movie was released AFTER Infinity War. The last we saw of him was in the quantum realm, so an opening scene would have to involve him in some way if he is to play a significant role. The other alternative to Ant-Man playing a significant role is through the use of the time stone. There is a theory that Tony will receive the time stone at the beginning of A4 and use that to stop Thanos. There are two problems with that theory. The first is that Tony has no way to get back to Earth currently, as he does not know how to fly a spaceship nor does he have access to one. The other issue with that theory, and it is a significant one, is that this theory has nothing to do with Ant-Man. If the set pictures are real, then this theory is incorrect, as Stark is using Ant-Man to time travel instead of the time stone.

​”So, what’s the missing piece to this puzzle? Captain Marvel. I expect her to play a much more significant role than people are talking about.”

Is thatdudeiknew onto something? Could the time travel expectations be more misleading than anything, while there is something else coming into play to undo Thanos’ deed of wiping half of the universe from existence in Infinity War? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

Avengers 4 is set for release on May 3, 2019.