‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ May Have Hinted at ‘Avengers 4’ Title As Well

Marvel fans have gotten it into their heads that Avengers 4 will be titled “Annihilation,” resulting in a quest to find any evidence they can to support their idea. According to some Reddit users, the use of the word in Captain America: The First Avenger is more evidence that supports their wild conjecture.

When Dr. Erskine details his plans for the Super Soldier serum, he explains, “Lades and gentlemen, today we take not another step towards annihilation, but the first step on the path to peace.”

As to not completely dismiss Marvel fans, the masterminds at Marvel Studios are quite good at planting seeds in one film to let them grow over multiple sequels, allowing filmmakers to pay off on long-gestating ideas. Were the title to be revealed as “Annihilation,” we wouldn’t have been surprised to see so many references to such an event in various corners of the MCU.

Given the fatal consequences of Avengers: Infinity War, “Annihilation,” which is defined as “complete destruction or obliteration,” would make sense for describing the catastrophic events that took place in the MCU. It’s also something that has previously been referenced in the MCU, as Scarlet Witch detailed a future she saw in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

When Vision is first “born” in Age of Ultron, Scarlet Witch claims, “I looked into your head and saw annihilation.” This could mean a number of things and, with Vision’s Mind Stone being the last gem procured by Thanos to create the Infinity Gauntlet, one interpretation is that he’s the one to blame for the effects of the deadly snap. Another interpretation is that, to get the Mind Stone, Vision was killed, with Scarlet Witch being aware of that outcome for her future love interest.

Speaking of love interests, “annihilation” could have also meant that she saw her own annihilation, due to the emotional connection she developed with him that made it so difficult for her to destroy the Mind Stone before Thanos could get his hands on it.

Yet another possibility, though an unlikely one, is Scarlet Witch meant to say, “I looked into your head and saw annihilation, which, by the way, will be the name of the fourth Avengers movie because a lot of people on Reddit think so.”

Whatever the title may be, fans will likely find out imminently, as each day that passes brings us one day closer to the release date.

Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.

