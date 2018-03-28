‘Avengers’ Fight as One Teaser Featuring Black Panther, Thor Revealed

Marvel Comics has released a new teaser for the upcoming relaunch of Avengers.

The new teaser features Black Panther and Thor with the tagline “Fight as One.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below at the Black Panther and Thor character litho drawn by Pepe Larraz, one of Marvel’s 2018 Young Guns:

Thor and Black Panther are just two members of the new Avengers lineup. The team includes the Avengers “Big Three” of Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man, plus Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Ghost Rider, Hulk and Doctor Strange. Fans can probably safely assume that similar teasers featuring other members of the new Avengers squad and drawn by some of Marvel’s other young guns are also on the way.

Avengers #1 by Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness will assemble the new Avengers team in the aftermath of Avengers: No Surrender.

“We wanted to get back to a small, core lineup. With big, iconic characters at the heart of that,” Aaron said at the time the new series was announced. “So we get Steve, Tony, and Thor Odinson back together at the heart of this new team, and the rest of the team we build around them over the course of the first arc. My aim with this series is basically, if you only read one Marvel comic — not that you should read just one Marvel comic, but if you did — if you picked this book up, this would show you the landscape of the Marvel universe issue after issue. We want to feature the biggest characters and go to the coolest, most exotic locations around the Marvel U.”

Aaron also suggested that Black Panther would be elevated in terms of stature among his teammates.

“I think the Big Three of the Avengers are really, really close to being the Big Four,” Aaron said in an interview with IGN. “I think Black Panther definitely deserves to be at the heart of an Avengers team like this, when you’re talking about the biggest, most iconic characters from that lineage. He has a big, big role to play, not just in this arc, but in this book going forward, and it’s really fun to be writing him again.”

This teaser will be available as a character litho in May, as part of Marvel’s Avengers #1 celebration. Retailers can find more information in this week’s Marvel Mailer.

Avengers #1 goes on sale May 2nd.

AVENGERS #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 5/2/18