Recasting the 7 Original Avengers As Other Marvel Characters (Including Another Hero for Robert Downey Jr.)

One of the greatest consistencies across the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the casting for all of their heroes and villains. Though every movie or TV show may not land with every fan, usually there’s an agreement that the right actor got the right part, whether they be an Avenger, Defender, or a full-blown antagonist. Even when the casting hasn’t been in the feature films, actors like Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter have been considered so perfect for their roles that they have been moved into the MCU proper, with replacements feeling wrong on every level.

That said, with this year’s Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel is opening up a unique Pandora’s box by bringing back Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU, albeit playing an all-new character, Victor von Doom. Though it’s expected that there will be a narrative reason for why the Iron Man actor is taking on a new role in the MCU, it presents an interesting opportunity for every other actor in the MCU to stretch their acting muscles and maybe even leap over to a different character at some point. These are the other Marvel characters that the original Avengers would be perfect for, which isn’t to say that the current actors in those roles aren’t right, but that their co-stars could have just as easily gotten the part.

7) Mark Ruffalo as Ben Urich

Though Ruffalo has made a name for himself as the Hulk and one-half of the Science Bros, the gritty and human integrity of one of Daredevil’s best supporting characters is the kind of part that fits in perfectly with the rest of his body of work. Ruffalo, as a performer, has long been about inhabiting blue-collar characters, holding truth to power, and a gritty sensibility that he doesn’t usually get to express as Bruce Banner. With Ben Urich, Ruffalo would have the opportunity to check all those boxes, and the MCU could finally make one of the most important comic book characters with no superpowers as big a deal in live-action as he should have been.

6) Chris Hemsworth as Sentry

From one golden god to another, Chris Hemsworth naturally has the hair and physique to embody The Sentry, but that’s not the only reason it would be a worthwhile character for him to take on. In the pages of Marvel Comics, The Sentry’s place is one filled with meta-commentary and a wink at the larger place of superheroics and “canon.” As a result, Hemsworth playing the Sentry not only offers him layers of character, be it Bob Reynolds, the Sentry himself, or The Void, but also a chance to put a distinct spin on being an actor in superhero parts. We know the MCU isn’t going this way with The Sentry the same way that the comics did, though, so this will have to remain a What-Could-Have-Been in our minds.

5) Scarlett Johansson as Hellcat

There is truly no shortage of red-headed female characters in the Marvel universe that Scarlett Johansson could easily step into, but Patsy Walker, aka Hellcat, would be the most distinct. One reason the actress would be perfect for the part is how the character’s own life in comics has somewhat mirrored Johansson’s own career. Making her debut in a teen-focused rom-com series, Miss America Magazine #2, Patsy was a relatable figure who had real-life problems and little superheroics to speak of for the first thirty years she was in comics, akin to Johansson’s early career moves like Ghost World. Over time, Patsy Walker not only became a superhero but would have distinct dramatic moments in her storylines, including a trip to hell and a dynamic place on the Avengers roster. Marvel’s comics have proven that investing in Patsy Walker has led to a well-rounded and distinct superhero, something that Johansson could easily step into.

4) Jeremy Renner as Cyclops

There was once a point where Jeremy Renner was primed to take on the lead role in multiple franchises, with both Mission: Impossible and Bourne positioning him to be the possible new face. Though time has proven that neither of these worked out, Renner has grown as a performer, and that can be seen in how he played Hawkeye and was able to grow him from something of a joke into a fan-favorite. As a result, Renner genuinely would have played a great Cyclops at any point across his film career. Not only does he have the characteristics that have defined the mutant leader, but he could easily pull off the “always wearing a visor over his eyes” look, something that not every actor could manage.

3) Samuel L. Jackson as Blue Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury may be one of the most iconic elements of the MCU, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t bring a different flavor to a new role. Though equipped with nebulous superhero powers that initially border on generic (superhuman strength, speed, and stamina, plus energy manipulation and flight), the full potential of his abilities remain undefined but comics put him on par with the likes of Sentry and The Hulk in terms of his strength. On top of that, the hero is a scientist with an intellect that rivals Reed Richards, which makes him a candidate for one of Marvel’s most powerful overall. With a character is not only super smart but also super strong, it would give Jackson the chance to do something totally different from the espionage-heavy storylines of Nick Fury. The best news for Jackson is that Blue Marvel still hasn’t even appeared in the MCU, so if his Nick Fury is taken off the table, maybe he could take on a totally different character.

2) Chris Evans as Nova

Chris Evans beat Robert Downey Jr to the punch in the “play a different Marvel character” department, becoming not only Captain America but the Human Torch. Between his appearances in Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool & Wolverine, and the upcoming Doomsday, Evans will even be going back and forth between his two roles. So why not throw a third in the mix? The MCU still has yet to introduce Richard Rider to the mix, and in fact, that could be perfect for Evans. A major arc for Rider at one point was relinquishing his superpowers and returning to a normal life, only to resent not having powers and desire a comeback, an arc that would be perfect for a former superhero star taking on yet another character. It’s also possible that this is part of Steve Rogers’ arc in Doomsday, so maybe Evans will fulfill it without the need for playing another character, as perfect as he’d be for Nova.

1) RDJ as Quintin Quire

What are the trademarks of Robert Downey Jr as a performer that have come to define him? Snappy dialogue delivery, smarmy attitude, smartest guy in the room, but charismatic to a fault. All those traits are found in another Marvel hero, Kid Omega himself aka Quintin Quire, one of the most powerful telepaths in Marvel history, whose abilities are only matched by his arrogance and ironic detachment. His powers have no ceiling, with his only limits being his emotional stability. In short, the kind of role that Downey could have crushed.

The unfortunate reason that this one will never happen, despite Downey being perfectly fit for the role at any age, is that Quintin Quire has never quite aged out of young adulthood in the main timeline. As a result, if he ever makes it into the MCU, it will be with a younger actor in the part, though it’s perhaps true that Downey could be cloned and his younger self will take on the role in a few years.