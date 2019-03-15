‘Avengers’ Star Chris Evans to Narrate Dog Doc ‘Superpower Dogs’

Captain America star Chris Evans trades in his star-spangled shield for a frisbee as the narrator of IMAX documentary Superpower Dogs, IMAX announced Thursday.

Evans, a dog owner himself, gives respect to the subjects of the documentary, "the incredible working dogs who utilize their real-life superpowers to help and protect people," the Avengers star told USA Today.

Superpower Dogs centers around six professional canines, including puppy-in-training Halo, who undergoes three years of training in Miami under Fire Captain Cat Labrada in her efforts to join elite urban search and rescue team Florida Task Force 1.

Other dogs highlighted in the documentary include Italian Coast Guard lifeguard Reef, surfing therapy dog Ricochet, poacher-tracking duo Tipper and Tony, and goggle-sporting avalanche rescue dog Henry, described by director Daniel Ferguson (Lost Worlds: Life in the Balance, Last of the Elephant Men) as "kind of the James Bond of dogs, dropping in from a helicopter to save people trapped in the snow."

"I've heard tons of pitches for IMAX dog movies. But dogs are all over YouTube and TV. How do you create a story that belongs on an 8-story-high movie screen?" Ferguson said of IMAX's first dog-centric film. "These dogs are real superheroes with epic powers we can only dream of and that we might take for granted."

When furred hero met Evans — posed together in the recording booth in the above photo — "Chris was totally seduced," Ferguson said. "That's the power that dogs have."

Evans has previously taken to social media to show off the talents of his own super dog, Dodger, who wields the uncanny ability to sing.

Superpower Dogs filmed in Kenya, Africa, Miami, Florida, Whistler, B.C., Canada, San Diego, California, and Italy, Europe, for its look at the world's super-powered canines and releases to IMAX theaters March 19.

Evans next returns as Steve Rogers-slash-Captain America in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, in theaters April 26.