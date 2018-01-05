‘Avengers’ Stars Chris Evans And Don Cheadle Have Hilarious Online Spat Over NFL Fantasy League

It seems Captain America and War Machine have taken their fight out of Civil War and into NFL fantasy.

It all started innocently enough. Josh Horowitz asked a group of celebrities who won their fantasy football league. That league includes Marvel stars Chris Evans and Don Cheadle, with the former responding “Me. For the second year in a row.”

That seemed to irk Cheadle, who said: “how do you manage to sound so smug in only 8 words? (*waits for sarcastic answer…)”. Evans had a quick comeback though, replying “….says the guy who came in last place. (*waits for weak excuse).”

Cheadle decided to stop sparring on social media, suggesting something a bit more traditional. “let’s not do this on twitter…. pistols and seconds on stage 6 at dawn?” Evans was game, with a condition. “Oh, it’s on! You know, in a situation like this, there’s a high potentiality for the common mf to b**** out. (Also, can I send my stuntman in my place?)”

Fans had a field day with that answer, and Evans had to remind them where it came from. “Based on the reactions to this it’s clear that way too many people have not seen ‘Out of Sight’. It’s one of Don’s quotes, people!! C’mon!!”

When someone pointed out that Cheadle could be spiteful and take one of Evans’ favorites in next year’s draft, Cheadle responded “but that would mean taking his bff tom brady … and i just can’t do that … #fantasyfootballissues #afcbeef #goingtobowoutgracefully.”

Horowitz congratulated Evans on his win but also took one more opportunity to start something. “Congrats Cap. Surely everybody has paid you your winnings for last year’s win by now? (Definitely not trying to stir the pot).” Cheadle made sure to call him out on it, saying “then shut up, josh. and i mean that in the nicest way possible …”

It’s likely this fantasy football beef will not be covered in the pair’s upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War, but if War Machine makes a Tom Brady crack in the movie, you’ll know what started it.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4, 2018.