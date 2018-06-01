Chris Pratt Thanks Interviewer For Not Blaming Star-Lord For What Happened In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Star-Lord’s taken a bit of a beating lately after his emotional response in Avengers: Infinity War, but not everyone blames the hero for what he did, and Chris Pratt does appreciate the support.

Pratt demonstrated that appreciation in an interview alongside his Jurassic World 2 co-star Bryce Dallas Howard. In some of the b-roll before the interview started, the interviewer told Chris Pratt he did not blame him for what he did in Infinity War. Pratt was genuinely delighted, saying “Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate that.” Howard also pointed out that “there was a villain in that and his name was Thanos.”

Pratt added another “I appreciate that” before saying “This is going to be a good interview” as the duo laughed.

That moment in question occurs when Star-Lord learns that Thanos killed Gamora to acquire the Soul Stone, and despite the rest of the team uniting and just about getting the Gauntlet off Thanos’ hand, Star-Lord can’t help himself and punches him, knocking him out of a stunned state (thanks to Mantis).

Some fan circles have taken the character to task for his response, but in a previous response, Pratt feels it is pretty in line with the character and is even part of the reason fans love him so much.

“Look – the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father,” Pratt told RadioTimes. “And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So I think he reacted in a way that’s very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Others feel like Star-Lord is shouldering all the blame while others get off scot-free, like Infinity War writer Stephen McFeely.

“I do love this debate I’ve seen online of ‘It’s Star-Lord’s fault! It’s Doctor Strange’s fault! It’s Thor’s fault!’” McFeely told Collider. “Everyone has a part to play in their failure. If Steve and Tony could’ve just gotten together everybody would’ve been… If Civil War hadn’t have happened the Avengers would’ve been united. There’s plenty of blame to go around and maybe there’s nothing they could’ve done about it.”

