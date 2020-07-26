Moon Knight Kills Major Marvel Villain

✖

Ever since he first made his debut in the 1970s, Moon Knight has become a bizarre and beloved part of the Marvel Comics lore. The character, who is given superhuman abilities thanks to his bond with the Egyptian god Khonshu, has gone from a villain to a fan-favorite antihero, and is sharing the stage with other Avengers both in comics and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moon Knight has proved to be a pretty formidable force in the current run of Avengers, and it looks like that includes taking out a significant foe. Spoilers for Avengers #34 below! Only look if you want to know!

Much of the issue revolves around Moon Knight and Khonshu's crusade, which quickly led them to the Hotel Inferno in Las Vegas. There, Moon Knight faced off against Mephisto, who was hiding behind prison bars enchanted by the Sorcerer Supreme. Moon Knight accused Mephisto of orchestrating horrible things from inside his prison cell, and determined that there was only one way to correctly stop it. He then plunged Thor's Mjolnir hammer straight through Mephisto's chest, leaving a profound - and deadly - hole inside of it.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

As Moon Knight further outlined his plan to destroy Mephisto entirely, Khonshu acknowledged that there's nothing he would be able to do to truly destroy Mephisto, as his evil don't end with him -- or at least, that version of him.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

So, while Mephisto definitely isn't completely gone, Moon Knight's actions definitely take him off of the playing field for the time being. As the rest of the issue shows, these actions are definitely just one part of Moon Knight's significant arc, something that Avengers writer Jason Aaron has been planning for a while.

"Yes, I do have plans for Moon Knight," Aaron teased to ComicBook.com back in 2019. "It's a question of 'When am I gonna slap that in?' That's not one of those first arcs after War of the Realms. I really have a big Moon Knight story I really, really want to do. It's just a matter of when we get to it."

"I like putting a pin in things and showing this is literally where we're going," Aaron continued. "It might take a little while to get there, but I'm not planning on going anywhere for a while, so we'll get to all of them."

