‘Avengers: Endgame’ 100 Days Teaser Released

While all of Tuesday’s spotlight remains centered on July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quietly celebrating a milestone. As of today, January 15, 2019, Avengers: Endgame is just 100 days away.

A few hours after the Spider-Man trailer arrived online, Marvel Studios took to Twitter to remind everyone just how close Endgame really is. All of the various Marvel Studios and Avengers accounts shared a brief teaser video, containing no new footage, but doing just enough to get fans even more excited than they already were.

“100 days,” reads the tweet. “Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26.”

100 days. Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/U6QUgtZILy — The Avengers (@Avengers) January 15, 2019

Over the course of those 100 days, you should expect to see a lot more of this type of marketing from Marvel. As to not spoil any of the film’s super-secret plot points, the studio will be showing a very small amount of footage in the trailers, teasers, and ads. In fact, earlier this month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that everything in the trailers will likely come from the first 10 or 15 minutes of the movie.

“I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige said. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

The main reason that the hype for Endgame is so high is that it will be giving fans the resolution to the cliffhanger at the end of Infinity War, which saw half of civilization wiped from existence.

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,’” Feige added. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.