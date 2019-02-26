‘Avengers: Endgame’ 2 Months Countdown Teaser Released

Marvel Studios wants to remind fans that Avengers: Endgame is only two months away from hitting theaters – and they’re doing just that with a new teaser, which you can check out above.

Avengers: Endgame was actually pushed up from its original May release date to April 26th, so that fans all over the world can experience opening day at once – just like with Avengers: Infinity War. With the level of studio secrecy and fan anticipation about Endgame even higher than it was for Infinity War, it’s pretty much the only way to reveal the full spoilers of film without alienating a major portion of the audience in the US and/or UK markets. At this point, the rush to get in on opening weekend seems like it’s going to be massive, raising all kinds of interesting questions as to just how much Avengers: Endgame will earn at the box office, compared to its predecessor’s $2 billion haul.

2 Months until #AvengersEndgame. See the film in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/iLVNeCrk0w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 26, 2019

The countdown trailer basically takes snippets of footage of the surviving Avengers characters from the recent Avengers: Endgame super bowl spot, and frames it behind the “2 Months” logo, which then morphs into the Avengers: Endgame trailer. You’ll probably think there’s going to be some new footage in the 24 seconds of footage – but unfortunately it’s just the same video on a loop twice. Nevertheless, the effect is the same: Marvel fans are going to see this and get even more hyped to see Endgame – and they’re probably going to start thinking much more seriously about getting hold of some tickets. Maybe it’s not so coincidental, then, that just yesterday we got word of the likely date when Avengers: Endgame tickets go onsale (April 2nd).

Now that we can see the end of this long wait in sight, the next thing that Marvel fans are going to want to know is when the next Avengers: Endgame trailer is going to drop. And yet, at the same time, with just two months left until release day Marvel fans probably know, deep down, that they *don’t* want to or need to see anymore of Avengers: Endgame before release day – because they already know they’re going to be in those theater seats. It’ll be interesting to see how Marvel Studios plays it.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th.

