AMC Hosting Entire MCU Marathon Leading Up to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

If you had hoped to catch every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in theaters ahead of Avengers: Endgame, one theater chain has you covered. According to the website of AMC Theatres, the national chain will be hosting a massive marathon ahead of Avengers: Endgame later this month. Following up on their 12-movie marathon from last year, the cinema appears to be going all-in with this Endgame marathon, as the site clocks all 22 MCU movies in at nearly 60 hours.

There is a benefit for those hard-core MCU fans that chose to live in a theater for a week — as a part of the marathon, Avengers: Endgame will start an hour earlier for those that sat through the marathon.

It should be noted that as of now, the massive marathon is set to only be shown at three of the chain’s theaters in New York City (Lincoln Square 13), San Francisco (Metreon 16), and Chicago (River East 21). In addition to early access to Endgame, marathon-goers will receive a plethora of extra goodies, which can be seen in the event’s description from AMC below.

“Starting Tuesday, April 23, see 22 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe all leading up to Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame”. “This premium event will include, marathon only collectibles, exclusive content, and a special concession offer. Plus, Avengers: Endgame will start at 5pm local time, one hour earlier than regular public show times.”

As Marvel Studios moves its shared cinematic universe into Phase 4, the 22-movie “Infinity Saga” draws to a close, meaning that this might be the last time fans have the opportunity to view the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe in one sitting — at least in a theater setting.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films set for release this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

