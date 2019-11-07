Avengers: Endgame Editor Reveals Ant-Man and the Wasp Deleted Scene

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is secure in the world’s tiniest pair of hands, as Peyton Reed has recently been confirmed to be directing a third film in the Ant-Man franchise. It’s expected that both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will return for the third installment after their co-headlining stint in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but the two were most recently featured in the epic Marvel Studios crossover movie Avengers: Endgame — however their appearance received some big changes over the course of production.

According to editor Jeff Ford, who cut Avengers: Endgame for Marvel Studios, there was an extended scene with Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne that featured the two heroes getting in trouble thanks to the Partridge Family.

“There was also an additional joke where Rudd and Evangeline were in the van, and they’re trying to hot-wire it, and he twists a couple of wires, and the radio comes on and it plays that Partridge Family song from Ant-Man and the Wasp that he was into,” Ford explained to Slash Film. “The Outriders go [imitates their heads popping up]. I always thought it was funny that the Outriders heard the Partridge Family, and they start coming at the van and he’s like ‘Aww, I’m sorry!’”

Ford added, “It was funny because he kinda blew it, and then of course they shrink and hide, but we had one shot where the Outrider was peeking in the window and the Partridge Family was playing, and I thought that was pretty cool. But we didn’t need the extra loop on him. So that was a lift. But very little came out of it. Also, that’s an incredibly expensive sequence. We had to shoot and make exactly what we needed, because everything in that sequence is incredibly difficult CG heavy lifting. We would have never made it if we weren’t really, really rigorous about what we wanted.”

Slash Film interviews many people involved with the film to find out how that final battle came together, and it’s interesting to see just how intensive the process was to coordinate everything. There are more interesting tidbits about the biggest scene in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a deleted scene that featured Black Panther in an intense fight sequence.

