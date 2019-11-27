Avengers: Endgame Nearly Gave Every Avenger an Arc Reactor

Thanks to the powers of the Quantum Realm within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Avengers were able to travel through time to right the wrongs of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Naturally, that required the use of specialized time-traveling suits the Avengers had to use so they weren’t crushed by the forces of time. At one point, these suits apparently required the use of arc reactors, as evidenced by some new concept art that’s surfaced online. As part of the massive unveiling of concept art in the past week or so, the latest batch of Quantum Realm concept art was shared online by Aleksi Briclot.

As Briclot points out, the arc reactor-powered suits bared a resemblance to a popular kind of t-shirt that likely wouldn’t have been too cohesive with the Disney brand. You can see the suits (and the t-shirt he’s referring to) in the gallery below.

The concept art was likely done before the team settled on using Ant-Man-styled suits for any and all time-traveling sequences. When we spoke with Endgame visual effects supervisor Russell Earl earlier this year, he revealed the suits were entirely computer generated. “It just allows a little bit more flexibility and knowing that you’re going to have to build the suit anyway because it has the sort of nanotech growing out of the time watches that and that’s the thing,” Earl said.

He added, “If you know you’re going to have to build the suit anyway to get the transitions, then you know you’re going to have to have a photo-real suit in which case that then also lends itself to, oh well if we’re going to have it then we can put it in these other shots. Then sometimes a lot of the costumes are built. Ant-Man’s obviously a suit that’s built but we’ve done that in all CG, or like I said, Cap, I think all of them at one point or the other have gone all CG.”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

