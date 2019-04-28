Avengers: Endgame Directors Make History by Cracking $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office with Three Different Films

The box office numbers for Avengers: Endgame‘s first weekend are now in, and it’s pretty safe to say that the film has already broken quite a few records. But as it turns out, the film’s directors earned another honor in the process.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who helmed the Marvel blockbuster, are the first directors to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office with three different films. A look at Box Office Mojo reveals that with Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and now Endgame, the Russos have now entered the Billion Dollar Club three times.

Several directors had previously had the honor of making over a billion twice at the box office, including James Cameron (Titanic and Avatar), Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises), Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey), Michael Bay (Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Transformers: Age of Extinction), and James Wan (Furious 7 and Aquaman).

This milestone for the Russos is certainly no small feat, and arguably ends a pretty bittersweet endcap to their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for now.

“I think that, you know, we’re going to take a little bit of a break,” Joe told ComicBook.com. “We love Marvel. I mean, we’re very close with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [DeEsposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Trin [Tranh], who’s produced the last two movies with us and eight more. I mean, it’s really like family for us there. But, you know, we’ve done four movies in six and a half years so we’re going to take a little bit of a vacation, but we’ll be, we’ll be back in a heartbeat.”

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” Anthony Russo recently explained. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.