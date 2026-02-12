New PS5 Console Update Released for February 12, Here Are the Changes

A new firmware update for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles has been released today by Sony. At the end of January, Sony pushed out a new PS5 update that actually brought some new features to the hardware. Patches like this for the PS5 tend to be a bit rare, as most updates tend to be rather straightforward and often pointless for PlayStation users. As such, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that the first PS5 update for February 2026 is one that most won’t end up caring about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now, update version 26.01-12.70.00 for PS5 consoles does pretty much exactly what you would expect. Like countless patches before, this update only looks to make improvements to “system software performance and stability.” Other than this, there is nothing new that this new PS5 download has accomplished.

While today’s new PS5 update is rather trivial, we do know that a larger patch for the platform is around the corner. Specifically, this update will impact PS5 Pro consoles and should greatly improve the PSSR technology at the center of the upgraded hardware. Sony announced that this update for PS5 Pro would be released at some point in 2026, and previous reports have suggested that it could be arriving as soon as this coming month.

If this major PS5 firmware update is close, Sony could choose to even talk more about it during today’s State of Play. As of this afternoon, PlayStation will be holding its first State of Play presentation of 2026 which is set to clock in at over an hour in length. We currently don’t know anything that will be shown off during this broadcast, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see PlayStation talk more about new features that are bound for the PS5 in the months ahead.

If we do happen to hear more about this upcoming PS5 update today, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook as soon as we learn more. In the interim, make sure you download this new console firmware right away to make your hardware more stable than ever before.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!