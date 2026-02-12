The Owl House Creator Announces Sequel

The Disney Channel has created some major entries in the world of animation, with the likes of Gravity Falls and Amphibia becoming fan-favorite shows. Many of the fans of these Disney properties have been crossing their fingers for sequel stories, but would normally not receive good news on this front. Luckily, the tide has turned for one series in particular, as Dana Terrace has announced that The Owl House is getting a sequel project following the show’s end in 2023. Get ready Luz enthusiasts, because “The Long-Lived King” is arriving later this year.

The Owl House: The Long-Lived King is a brand-new graphic novel from series creator Dana Terrace and Mikki Crisostomo. The book will be drawn by artist Daun Han, with the completed story set to arrive on September 26th. If you want to know more about the upcoming sequel, here’s how the graphic novel describes its story, “Set after the events of the series finale, dive deeper into the Boiling Isles than ever before. King has never fully considered what it means to be a Titan—until now. Burdened by the knowledge that he will outlive his beloved Owl House family, he’s still determined to enjoy every moment he can with them. Even if that means using one of the Collector’s devices to wipe away his sad memories.”

The description continues, “But when King accidentally erases Luz’s memories, he must enlist the Collector and Eda to help him recover Luz’s memories and confront their deepest fears along the way. Packed with humor, action, and stunning black-and-white illustrations in a fresh, manga-inspired style, this graphic novel welcomes readers back to The Owl House with an unforgettable adventure.”

The Owl House Returns

Terrace herself has been in the news quite a bit in recent days, thanks to animating outside of the House of Mouse. Recently, Dana found success with her original pilot episode, The Knights of Guinevere. For those who haven’t seen the first episode, it is a far darker affair than that of The Owl House and depicts a bleak future. While it has yet to be announced whether Terrace will create a full series from her original animation, it certainly has the following to do so.

The original ending of The Owl House saw the animated trio leading the charge against Emperor Belos, defeating him and recreating the Boiling Islands. Focusing on a time jump that saw the characters four years later, it will be interesting to see where this new sequel story takes place in the timeline. It’s clear from the story description that King will play a big part in the upcoming sequel, as the pint-sized terror has always added some serious humor to the episodes. If you want to pre-order the upcoming graphic novel that will bring the Disney franchise back to the forefront, you can click here and get ready for The Owl House making a comeback this fall.

