Here’s How Avengers Endgame Can Break Avatar’s Box Office Record

Marvel’s latest blockbuster is wrapping up its third week at the box office and the film has started cooling off quicker than expected. In each of the two previous weeks at the worldwide box office, Avengers: Endgame dropped more than 60 percent week over week. Even though it nearly broke $2.5 billion this weekend, Avatar‘s current record of $2.78b is looking more and more secure.

Endgame ended up dropping its total box office haul by 64.5 percent between its first two weekends and another 61 percent between weekends two and three. Despite crossing Black Panther‘s $700 million domestic haul this weekend, the team-up flick is pacing well below the Ryan Coogler-helmed film. So that brings up the question: what does Avengers: Endgame need to do to get the remaining money to beat Avatar‘s worldwide record?

First and foremost, even the slightest decrease in its week over week drops would help leaps and bounds for the production. For comparison’s sake, let’s say the Endgame box office totals continue to decrease 63 percent worldwide each week. That means next weekend it will bring in around $61.2m before tallying an estimated $22.6m Memorial Day weekend; then the first two weekends of June would end up seeing the film making $8.38m and $3.1m. That means if it keeps pace, it will make an additional $95.32m over the course of the next four weekends, giving the film a total box office haul of $2.58b by the middle of June.

It should be noted that the prior numbers don’t include weekday numbers. Even if we were liberal with the numbers there and say the weekdays matched the drop seen on the weekends, that roughly amounts to an additional haul of $33.75m, boosting the total Endgame haul to $2.61b right as the summer blockbuster season really begins to ramp up.

Luckily enough for Endgame, it doesn’t have any major competition this coming weekend, with just John Wick: Chapter 3 likely to poach some potential Endgame movie-goers. The weekend after, however, is when things start to get hairy with Disney’s Aladdin and James Gunn’s horror Brightburn (May 24th). Things then get bonkers shortly thereafter with Godzilla: King of the Monsters (May 31st), Dark Phoenix (June 7th), Men in Black International (June 14th), and Toy Story 4 (June 21st) releasing in consecutive weeks.

If Endgame can reach that $2.61b over the course of the next four weeks, that means the film could claw and scratch its way to an additional $170m through the remainder of summer. Luckily it does have some time on its hands, especially if runs the distance Avengers: Infinity War did, which ended up running through September 13th.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

Do you think Avengers: Endgame has enough legs to break Avatar‘s box office record? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

