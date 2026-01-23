New MCU Show’s Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Dethrones WandaVision

Ever since Marvel Studios began the push into television, the results have been somewhat of a mixed bag. When their first TV show out of the gate on Disney+ was WandaVision, though, it seemed like the unstoppable success they’d had in feature films was about to immediately take over streaming as well. That series being followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier proved it wasn’t exactly true, but for every series Marvel has released to the chirping of crickets (like Secret Invasion and Echo) there have been others given their flowers by fans almost immediately (Loki and X-Men ’97).

The first new Marvel series of 2026 is set to arrive next week, and though many were worried a January debut with the entire season at once was a bad sign, the first reviews for Marvel’s Wonder Man have proven to be quite extraordinary. As of this writing, Wonder Man has 31 total reviews and currently sits at an impressive 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This score alone already makes the series a winner, but what’s even more impressive is that with this score, Wonder Man has dethroned WandaVision in a major way.

Marvel’s Wonder Man Becomes One of the MCU’s Top-Rated Shows

Prior to the reviews for Wonder Man being released, the Top 5 highest-rated Marvel shows to this point were:

X-Men ’97 – 99% Ms. Marvel – 98% Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – 97% Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – 95% WandaVision – 92%

With Wonder Man having now secured a 94% rating, it has elbowed WandaVision out of the Top 5 entirely and taken its spot. There are, of course, two caveats that fans will notice. The first is that the status of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as being MCU canon remains somewhat up in the air. Nothing in the series directly contradicts the events of the MCU movies, but the MCU movies also never really address that show either. As a result, one might say that SHIELD doesn’t belong in the Top 5 and WandaVision has not been pushed out at all (if that is the case, Wonder Man‘s score does push Marvel’s Daredevil out of the Top 5).

The second, naturally, is that there are only 31 reviews for Wonder Man, with more surely to pop up over the next week or so as more critics get to watch it. As a result, the score will almost certainly fluctuate, meaning WandaVision could take its place back by this time next week, and still be among the 5 highest-rated Marvel shows ever released.

One of the chief elements of the series that reviewers have grafted onto is the chemistry and relationship between Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s Simon Williams and Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery (back again from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi). ComicBook’s own Simon Gallagher writes, “Do I want more from them? Absolutely: I’d quite like to see some of the missing elements, and the idea of the follow-up set up by the final minutes of the finale is genuinely appealing.”

We’re just days away from Wonder Man’s release, so time will tell how the series is embraced or rejected by Marvel fans, but for now it seems like the MCU has a surprising new darling on its hands.