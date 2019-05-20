Avengers: Endgame Actual Weekend Box Office Puts It Even Closer to Overtaking Avatar Worldwide

Official weekend box office numbers are in and Avengers: Endgame is now closer to taking down Avatar than originally thought. Throughout Sunday night, the Marvel Studios hit has grossed $2.63 billion globally just $169 million short of Avatar’s worldwide gross ($2.79b). As it nears the one-month point in theaters, Endgame continues dropping its domestic box office haul at least 50 percent week after week, with the drops are decreasing the deeper the movie gets into its run.

This past weekend, Endgame dropped 52.6 percent from its third-week totals by making $29.97 million in 4,220 theaters. It had been previously been reported as making $27.7m stateside over the weekend. Should it continue at the same rate, the fourth Avengers film would make $14.21m this weekend and $6.74m next weekend in the United States. This weekend was the first weekend Endgame didn’t sit atop the box office after being dethroned by Summit Entertainment’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The way it shakes out now, Endgame trails Avatar worldwide by $172m and Star Wars: The Force Awakens domestically by $165m. With Avengers: Endgame on the cusp of taking down the James Cameron hit, fans have started a #BeatAvatar campaign on digital media to encourage movie-goers to go repeat viewings in a collective effort to dethrone the current record-holder.

Shortly after Endgame passed Titanic in the worldwide standings, James Cameron took to his Instagram profile to congratulate Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“To Kevin and everybody at Marvel, an iceberg sank the real Titanic,” Cameron said in a graphic posted to his social media platforms. “It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn echoed the sentiment in an official statement released by the House of Mouse during its opening weekend.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” Horn said. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

Do you think Endgame will end up passing Avatar after all? How much do you think it will end up grossing worldwide? Let us know what you’re thinking in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame is now showing. Captain Marvel will be released digitally May 28th while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.