Kevin Feige Teases Decapitated Captain America Concept Art from Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased the existence of concept art from an abandoned scene showing 2014 Thanos (Josh Brolin) carrying the decapitated head of Captain America(Chris Evans).

Asked about the unused sequence by Empire Magazine, Feige said there “might be concept art.”

Co-writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus first revealed the scene during a San Diego Comic-Con panel, later detailing the dropped idea in conversation with IMDb host Kevin Smith:

“When Thanos comes back, and he comes through a hole that Nebula has created and all that, we had to decide what the playing field was for that final battle,” McFeely said.

“And one of the ideas was that she opens a time rift, he walks through from 2014 Earth, where he’s already gone and laid waste to the whole place. And so our heroes come out of the dust, they see this figure walking toward them, he crosses from light to dark or whatever, and it’s Thanos, and he tosses something at their feet. And it rolls and lands at Steve’s feet, and it’s his own head.”

Director Anthony Russo said the drafted beat was “a favorite,” but was ultimately deemed a “complicated idea.”

Added Joe Russo, “The four of us sat in a room for months going, ‘How do we make Captain America’s severed head work? We can’t figure out where we go once he throws his head at his feet, where does the story go?’”

The Russos previously revealed the time-traveling version of Thanos who would have taunted the 2023 Avengers with 2014 Cap’s head was nicknamed “Warrior Thanos” to better separate him from the Thanos killed in 2018.

“We refer to him as Warrior Thanos, the version of the character before he put down his armor and became enlightened and wanted to search for the stones,” Anthony Russo told Empire.

“He’s angrier; it might be his flaw in the film, that he’s a little bit more precocious and self-confident, not quite as enlightened.”

