10 Dangerous Mutants from Marvel Comics Who Could Dominate the MCU

The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The big question is which mutants will be there, who will be on the team, and who will the villains end up being? There are a lot of great choices for the team members, from the older members who will likely lead the team of young mutants, to the young heroes themselves making their way into the MCU. There are also a lot of great villains that Marvel could call on, from the old ones like Magneto and Apocalypse to those who have yet to see a live-action movie, with Mister Sinister at the very top of the list.

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These heroes and villains are likely to be among the most powerful that the MCU has ever seen, from Omega-level mutant heroes to universe-threatening villains.

10) Magneto

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Magneto is not the villain that the new MCU needs to bring out to fight the X-Men, but he is a character who could play an important role in the franchise. Magneto was perfect as the villain in the early X-Men movies, but in the new generation, it is time to move on. He fits best as a reluctant ally and someone who has finally decided it is time to stop fighting and instead just work to help train the mutants of the future.

The best way for him to take part in the new MCU world of the X-Men is to have him be like he was in the prequels, where he had his own students and followers somewhere like Genosha. Having Professor X and possibly Emma Frost teaching the students at the Xavier Institute while Magneto trains his own army of young mutants could make for a fascinating dynamic that the MCU could use as it builds out its world of mutants.

9) Exodus

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Exodus made his debut in X-Factor #92 (1993) by Scott Lobdell and Joe Quesada. It turned out he is one of the oldest mutants on Earth, a 12th-century crusader named Bennet du Paris. He met Apocalypse in the past, and when he questioned his master, he ended up entombed and left there for centuries until Magneto finally found him. In the MCU, he could easily be part of Magneto’s group, and his existence would make all those mutants even more powerful.

His powers are immense, as he is an Omega-level telekinetic with a broad psionic array (telepathy, telekinesis, teleportation, energy projection). Interestingly, his power scales with faith, which means that the more people believe in him, the stronger he becomes. He also increases the powers and luck of the mutants who work with him, as long as they believe in him. His faith-fueled ceiling is unlimited, and at his peak, trillions of beings believed in him, making him a rival to any cosmic entity.

8) Vulcan

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Vulcan is Cyclops’ and Havok’s brother, someone that neither remembered existed because Professor X wiped his existence from their minds. He was part of the first new X-Men team that Xavier formed to save his original students from Krakoa, but he was seemingly killed, along with the rest of his team, in that failed mission. However, he didn’t die, and when he returned, it was for vengeance. He almost killed Professor X when he returned, killed his own father, Corsair, and tried to take over the Shi’ar Empire.

Gabriel Summers first appeared in X-Men: Deadly Genesis #1 (2006) by Ed Brubaker and Trevor Hairsine, and his powers allow him to generate and control seven ‘elements’ (fire, earth, electricity, wind, water, darkness, light) when absorbing vast amounts of energy in nearly any form. He is even more powerful than his brothers, showing his power levels in the comics by fighting Black Bolt to a mutual near-death in “War of Kings.”

7) Apocalypse

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Apocalypse has been in an X-Men movie when he headlined his own feature in X-Men: Apocalypse. His appearance there was not well received, and the villain wasn’t anywhere near the threat that he was in the comics. X-Men ’97 is finally showing him in the powerful form that he has always deserved. However, if Marvel wants to lead to him, he could become a massively powerful character in the MCU, and he could end up as a Doctor Doom-level threat.

That is because the MCU could eventually really give fans the “Age of Apocalypse,” with a single movie look at a world where Apocalypse has conquered everything and the X-Men are fighting in a literal apocalyptic timeline for their lives. However, the truth is that the X-Men ’97 series might be the best spot for that particular story rather than a live-action movie, although Apocalypse could still be a powerful threat in the world of the MCU if Marvel wanted to have him pulling strings in the future.

6) Nate Grey

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Nate Grey made his debut in X-Man #1 (1995) by Jeph Loeb and Steve Skroce as the “Age of Apocalypse” timeline’s counterpart to Cable. This means he is the son of Cyclops and Jean Grey (who didn’t die in the “AoA” timeline, so Madelyne Pryor wasn’t needed). Since his mother is the real Jean Grey, and since he never got the techno-organic virus that infected Cable, Nate is the example of how powerful Cable could be if circumstances had changed.

However, in “AoA,” he also went through a lot of strife, as he was a lab-grown mutant engineered by Mister Sinister from that timeline’s Cyclops and Jean Grey DNA. His first name comes from Sinister’s real name (Nathaniel Essex), and his surname from Jean Grey. He was one of the few characters to survive the “AoA” Earth’s collapse, and his powers have been compared to those of Jean Grey and even Franklin Richards, making him an extremely overpowered mutant.

5) Cassandra Nova

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Cassandra Nova has been in the MCU, but she has not actually shown up in Earth-616, so there is still a chance that she could terrorize the young mutants. Of course, she was in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, ruling the Void at the end of time (where Loki was sent when he ended up finding a version of Kang beyond the Void, who was guarding the Sacred Timeline). Here, Nova proved to be one of the most overpowered beings in all of existence.

In the comics, she is Professor X’s twin sister whom Xavier killed in the womb. However, she didn’t fully die and then regrew into the villain who would kill more mutants than anyone else in history. She is the character who sent the Wild Sentinels to attack Genosha, and they killed 16 million mutants on Nova’s command. She was more powerful than Deadpool and Wolverine together, and it took a stroke of luck for them to finally eliminate her. However, with the reboot after Avengers: Secret Wars, bringing in a new Nova could be the world-threatening villain that could bring the X-Men to their knees.

4) Onslaught

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Onslaught might be a little too hard to pull off in a live-action X-Men movie, even with Marvel putting it all together. He was formed after Professor X decided that Magneto was beyond redemption and shut down his old rival’s mind. Onslaught was what formed from Magneto’s intense hatred and Xavier’s intense disappointment with the world. At first, Onslaught wanted to kill all humans to make the world one for mutants, but then he decided mutants were just as bad and decided an extinction event was necessary.

While he likely won’t show up in the MCU, Onslaught would be the most powerful being anyone in the world has ever faced, dwarfing Thanos and Doctor Doom and sitting on Galactus levels of power. In the comics, the Fantastic Four and Avengers had to sacrifice themselves to stop him, and all that was left in the end was the X-Men and a few scattered minor heroes.

3) Proteus

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Proteus is Kevin MacTaggert, the son of geneticist Moira MacTaggert (who was later revealed to be a mutant as well). He first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #119 (1979), with his full-form debut in #125 (1979) by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. He is a reality-warper who bends matter, energy, and probability to his will. However, his powers burn out his physical body, forcing him to leap into and consume new host bodies to survive.

His mother kept him hidden for years to protect him and to protect the world from his powers. His greatest feat of power came in the Muir Island storyline (Uncanny X-Men #125–128), when Proteus warped reality across the island until Colossus, exploiting his fatal weakness to metal, plunged armored fists into his energy form, dispersing and killing him. However, he can’t fully die and keeps returning, making him a threat the MCU X-Men might struggle to deal with.

2) Jean Grey

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Not all dangerous mutants in the X-Men’s debut in the MCU are villains. In fact, one of the deadliest of all the mutants might already be debuting in a movie in 2026. Jean Grey is the most powerful telepath in Marvel Comics, and she has proven more than once that she is actually more powerful than Professor X. She also has gained the Phoenix Force, and while that has already shown up in two Fox movies, it has never really been done right.

There are strong rumors that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and that she could be the first of the young new mutants that will form the X-Men in the next MCU phase. She has shown her powers in the comics by utilizing her entire Phoenix Force power to destroy a star and kill roughly five billion individuals on the planet of D’Bari IV.

1) Legion

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The most dangerous mutant that the X-Men could introduce in their MCU debut is the man known as Legion. Most people know Legion from the FX series, which was named after him from 2017 to 2019. He is David Haller, the son of Professor Charles Xavier and Gabrielle Haller. His power is the most devastating and unpredictable in the entire Marvel Comics world, as he has dissociative identity disorder, and each of his multiple personalities has different powers.

Beyond that, most of the personas have Omega-level powers. Legion has traveled back in time to kill Magneto to ensure the Master of Magnetism couldn’t hurt his father, and when he accidentally killed his father instead, he created the “Age of Apocalypse.” He has been so powerful that his father has tried to have him killed to keep him from changing the world. Legion could do more damage in the MCU than any X-Men hero or villain.

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