Fan-Favorite MCU Casting Rumor Resurfaces Ahead of Marvel’s Comic-Con Panel: “Dreams Really Do Come True”

The highly anticipated Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic Con 2026 will take place in just a few hours, beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET, but even before that panel—which will presumably be full of several reveals and announcements—one major MCU casting rumor is already making the rounds online. However, this casting rumor is far from new. This has actually been a very popular fan cast for years now, so much so that the actor himself has recently commented on it.

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Namely, rumors that Ryan Gosling has been cast as the MCU‘s Ghost Rider have begun popping up online again, but no statement has been issued by Marvel (although perhaps one is coming during the panel; only time will tell). Previously, Gosling himself had addressed these rumors, saying that “discussions have been had” between himself and Kevin Feige but it was complicated. Those comments were made just a few months ago, in March, so it’s certainly not out of the question that an official announcement is coming. While we await that possible reveal, though, fans are already celebrating.

Many Fans Want to See Gosling Play Ghost Rider

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The MCU is never going to be able to make a casting decision that makes every single viewer happy; that’s just not possible. Given that, there are, of course, those who are saying Gosling isn’t right for . Yet, as one X post about the rumored casting makes clear, many MCU fans are thrilled at the idea that this could really be happening. Among the comments under that post is one that reads, “DREAMS REALLY DO COME TRUE,” paired with a shot of Gosling laughing happily in Project Hail Mary.

Another comment (also written in all caps, suggesting that several of these commenters are genuinely that enthused) says, “RYAN GOSLING AS GHOST RIDER IS THE CASTING WE DESERVE,” this one accompanied by a clip of Gosling in the romcom Crazy, Stupid, Love. Another particularly complimentary reply states, “If it’s true, it might be MCU’s most based casting after RDJ as Tony Stark.” That’s very high praise considering how beloved Robert Downey Jr. is among MCU fans (just look at his return in Avengers: Doomsday as proof).

Again, not everyone is thrilled by the idea; some are using the very familiar gif of Michael Scott yelling “no” in The Office to voice their dissent. On the whole, however, the comments skew heavily in favor of this casting. Now all that remains is to see whether it proves to be true. As mentioned, this rumor has been going around for quite some time, and Gosling confirmed that there was some level of truth to at least the idea of it.

That could mean that an announcement is coming, whether that’s in just a few hours during the Marvel panel or at some point in the future. There’s also the chance that this rumor will remain only that, letting fans down in the process. With the resurgence of the conversation online today, though, there’s little doubt that many fans will now be watching the panel eager to hear confirmation regarding the rumors that Gosling is stepping into this role.

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