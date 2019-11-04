Avengers: Endgame Writers Justify Captain America Plot Hole With Thor’s Hammer

Being the biggest movie of all time means a lot of eyeballs are on you, Avengers: Endgame. The latest set of eyeballs seems to have spotted a Marvel Cinematic Universe plot hole in regards to Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. In Thor: Ragnarok, Odin tells his son Thor that the hammer was never responsible for summoning lightning and Thor goes on to use lightning without the hammer. Then, in Avengers: Endgame, Captain America was deemed worthy by the hammer and possessed the power of Thor. Not only was he able to lift the hammer but Steve Rogers also managed to summon lightning while fighting against Thanos. It’s a potential plot hole which writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are aware of but were not willing to pass on the opportunity.

“There was certainly a debate at one point because particularly in Ragnarok, it establishes that Thor can summon the lightning without the hammer,” Markus told CBM. “I think Odin even says, ‘It was never the hammer.’ And yet Cap summons the lightning with the hammer. You get to those things and you’re like, ‘It’s too awesome not to do it! We’ll talk about it later.’”

The plot hole might come as a result of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame filming back to back while other Marvel Studios films were still in production and being released. Infinity War was already deep into production and the script of Endgame was presumably locked as the two movies were filmed consecutively as Thor: Ragnarok was gearing up for release in November of 2017.

“No, we didn’t tack change direction because of the reactions to the movies,” Markus told ComicBook.com. “One, because it was just impossible to be that reactive with that big of a ocean liner. But it also… We’re dealing with people vanishing and coming back, and the more popular they are, the more you’re going to feel it. It was just great.”

Still, Markus and McFeely’s work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe extends back much further than the two massive Avengers movies. The two made their MCU debut with Captain America: The First Avenger before going on to pen the sequels in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. They also wrote Thor: The Dark World.

What do you think of this “plot hole” regarding Captain America and Thor’s hammer? Is it awesome enough to forgive? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Avengers: Endgame is available now on blu-ray and digital downloads.