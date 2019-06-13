Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Video of Fat Thor Singing “Hurt” by Johnny Cash

Even when you’re filming one of the biggest movies in cinematic history, there is sure to be some downtime on the set. Some actors will take more time to go over their lines, some will take a much-needed nap, and some will just spend their time doing silly things in costume that can be shared on the Internet after the movie comes out. Such was the case for Chris Hemsworth on the set of Avengers: Endgame while he was wearing his Fat Thor get up.

Hemsworth appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to promote the release of Men in Black: International this week. While there, Fallon asked him about the set of Avengers: Endgame, and the wave of photos and videos released by the cast after the movie hit theaters. Hemsworth acknowledged that no one was supposed to have their phones, but it was hard not to commemorate certain scenes, “Especially when it was all of the Avengers in the same room.”

A lot of the videos that surfaced came from the actual set, but during his Tonight Show appearance, Hemsworth revealed a behind-the-scenes bit he recorded while wearing the Fat Thor costume. He was in his trailer between takes, playing guitar and singing the well-known Johnny Cash song, “Hurt.”

“I have a little something,” Hemsworth said, introducing the clip. “And this is a world first, no one has seen this before. I didn’t even know if I was ever gonna show it because it was like, in the trailer in between a few takes.”

The actor went on to explain that, when in character as Fat Thor, one could only play a depressing song on the guitar. “What else but Johnny Cash, ‘Hurt’? It’s the saddest song in the world.”

Fat Thor spent half a decade battling depression, but he managed to turn things around at the end of Avengers: Endgame. While he relinquished his right to lead New Asgard, it seemed as though he finally figured out what was best for him for the first time in his life. Maybe Johnny Cash helped a little bit.

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters.