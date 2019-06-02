Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth is Ready to Become an Asgardian of the Galaxy

Chris Hemsworth has become a poster boy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is not hard to see why. The Aussie actor rose to fame when he was cast as Thor years ago, and the star has proved his merit as the God of Thunder. However, Thor’s fate remains unclear in the wake of Avengers: Endgame.

Luckily, Hemsworth doesn’t seem too concerned about his character. In fact, the actor has thoughts of where he’d like Thor to go next, and it would take the God of Thunder deep into space with a familiar team.

Recently, Cinema Blend got the chance to speak with Hemsworth during the press tour for Men in Black International. It was there Hemsworth said he’s not spoken with director James Gunn about a possible role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but he’s not adverse to returning to the hero. After all, the last fans saw of Thor was when he was hitching a ride with the Guardians.

“I’d play that character [Thor] again. I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3],” Hemsworth said.

Then, when the actor was asked if he’d be willing to explore an Asgardians of the Galaxy arc, Hemsworth said he’s definitely down.

“I’ll work with any of those guys. Asgardians Of The Galaxy. That’s actually great. You might’ve just got me my next job. Thank you, man.”

Of course, this pitch does have history with Marvel. In the past, a line up was introduced for the Asgardians of the Galaxy, but it is quite different from the one the Guardians assembled for the MCU. While Thor is a key member of the team, others like Valkyrie, Throg, and even Kid Loki appear in the newer spin off. So if Marvel Studios wants to make Thor a part of the squad, then it seems Hemsworth is ready to sign on ASAP.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.