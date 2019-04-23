‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Clark Gregg Reveals His Favorite Avenger

Clark Gregg debuted as Agent Phil Coulson in 2008’s Iron Man, quickly becoming an important figure in the early entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coulson’s most prominent role came in 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers, where he regularly professed his admiration for Captain America, right up until his death. Fans have witnessed Coulson’s adventures in Agents of SHIELD, with this year’s Captain Marvel offering the character another opportunity to grace the big screen. Gregg’s time working on the film clearly had a major impact on him, as the actor recently confirmed that Captain Marvel is his favorite of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“Wow, it changes all the time, I feel like I’m not allowed to choose, but I must say, to have the young, fresh Brie Larson energy showing up, with the world’s most powerful creature being the young, millennial-looking female really works for me,” Gregg admitted to Variety when asked his favorite Avenger.

With the events of Captain Marvel taking place in the ’90s, fans witnessed his earliest adventures with Nick Fury. While it’s unclear if audiences will ever get to see more adventures between the two, Gregg has some ideas of what his character would get up to with Fury.

“My fantasy is that the idea of the Avengers Initiative is born here, but then [Captain Marvel’s] gone. So what kind of horrible superhero dates have me and Nick Fury been on with various clowns and clownettes from around the globe claiming to have powers?” Gregg previously shared with Fandom. “I really want to see that short. ‘So what does this guy say he does?’ ‘He just never takes a shower. And nobody can get close to him. He can make people faint.’ ‘…I’m going back to the car. You go talk to him.’”

Fans will get to see Gregg when Agents of SHIELD returns, though with many theories circling that Avengers: Endgame could bring characters back from the dead, many fans are wondering if Coulson will appear in Endgame, as well.

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 10th. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters this Friday.

