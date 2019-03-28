‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Explains How It Will Be Different From ‘Infinity War’

After ten years and 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes suffered their first major loss when Thanos snapped away half of all live in Avengers: Infinity War. But now, they’ll strike back for the fallen when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters next month.

But after breaking the heroes down over the course of Infinity War, the next Marvel movie will see them come together in an effort to reverse the damage wrought by the Mad Titan. So fans should expect a major change in tone, according to co-director Joe Russo.

Russo told Box Office Pro, “I will say that the movie is definitely unique in tone. It has its own spirit that’s different than Infinity War, which is why I was keen for us to separate the movies. Of course, we’re handing off narratives and it’s been serialized over 22 movies. But, it’s different tonally than Infinity War and it is told from a different point of view. It was important for us in our minds as film directors to separate those two because we do not want to make the same movie twice, and ways that you can differentiate films are through tone and point of view.”

The director previously spoke with Empire Magazine about the film, alongside the film’s screenwriter Stephen McFeely, who addressed how the movie would be a major change after the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War.

“Alright, we have no idea how the story can move forward from here. We’ve just killed half the characters,” Russo said.

Added McFeely, “Infinity War had 23 people on the poster. That dictated a certain type of pace and a certain type of movie. There’s only, what, nine people on the poster for Endgame? So maybe you can do a different type of storytelling.”

The Avengers have been dealt a major blow after Infinity War, but with the core members intact and united after Thanos’ attack, they’re likely to live up to their team’s name and take the fight directly to the Mad Titan.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

