Is Ironheart Season 2 Already Confirmed?

Marvel Studios rounded off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Ironheart series on Disney+, and we’d love to see a season 2 of Riri Williams’ first solo MCU project. Dominique Thorne made her Marvel debut as Riri Williams in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a prodigy from Chicago who found herself caught in the middle of a war between Wakanda and Talokan. After being expelled from MIT in Ironheart’s premiere, Williams returned home to Chicago to finally realize her superhero destiny. Be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS for Ironheart are ahead.

Ironheart released in two batches of three episodes on June 24th and July 1st, respectively. Riri Williams became involved with a team of small-time criminals in Chicago led by Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), who exhibited remarkable gifts by harnessing the power of a mysterious Hood. Ironheart saw Williams deal with an intense personal trauma, explore new corners of the MCU’s magical world, and continue Iron Man’s legacy by partnering with his archenemy’s son, Ezekiel Stane (Alden Ehrenreich). After her first adventure, the stage has been set for Riri Williams to return in Ironheart season 2.

Ironheart’s Ending Sets Up Another Season

In the final moments of Ironheart’s finale, “The Past Is the Past,” after relinquishing Parker Robbins of the Hood and breaking his control over Zeke Stane, Riri Williams met with none other than Mephisto. Sacha Baron Cohen delivers a captivating performance as the demonic supervillain from Marvel Comics, who has been teased and rumored relentlessly for the MCU for many years. Mephisto made good on his deal with Williams by resurrecting Natalie (Lyric Ross) – not as an artificial intelligence – but this had an adverse effect on Williams, the extent of which is yet to be seen.

While Riri is working with Mephisto, Parker’s alliances have shifted, as he now seeks the help of Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah), who harbors magical abilities passed down from her mother, who trained at Kamar-Taj. The open-ended nature of these storylines in Ironheart’s finale leave us wanting more, perfectly setting the stage for a possible season 2. Mephisto’s deal with Riri Williams needs to be examined in more detail, the capabilities of Riri’s new magically-empowered Ironheart suit can be explored more, too, while Parker’s partnership with Stanton and the fate of his former crew are all also a mystery.

What Has Marvel Said About Ironheart Season 2

Marvel Studios hasn’t yet confirmed plans for Ironheart season 2. However, during a 2024 interview with Brazilian news outlet Omelete, Marvel boss Kevin Feige teased more second seasons for the MCU’s future TV shows. “We’re going to have more renewals,” Feige mentioned before the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again’s first season in March. “That starts with Daredevil: Born Again. We’re really excited to premiere the first season… It shows that we like the idea of ​​developing shows over multiple seasons — after all, that’s one of the most cool things on television.”

At Disney’s upfront presentation earlier this year, Marvel Studios doubled down on the shift into producing multi-season shows, rather than miniseries. This has already occurred with the likes of Loki, What If…?, and, now, Daredevil: Born Again, but, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is “taking a wait-and-see approach” on whether Ironheart season 2 will be developed. Despite early review-bombing, Ironheart has been very positively-received, which suggests that Marvel Studios may be open to continuing the series on the small-screen.

How Else Ironheart’s Cliffhanger Ending Could Be Resolved

Of course, Ironheart season 2 would present the perfect opportunity for all of the first season’s loose ends and cliffhangers to be addressed. However, there are other possible routes that Marvel Studios could take when continuing Riri Williams’ story. Most notably, Deadline recently reported that a Strange Academy series has been put on indefinite hold at Marvel. Reviving plans for this series could bring back Parker Robbins and Zelma Stanton, who has a major role in Marvel Comics’ Strange Academy stories, and could now feature Riri Williams given her magical enhancements.

There has been speculation that a Special Presentation focused on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto is also in development, which could reveal more about the demonic villain’s history, his various other dealings in the MCU, and his current partnership with Ironheart. Dominique Thorne hasn’t yet been confirmed to be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, and her deal with the devil might make it hard to imagine her as an Avenger, but her appearance in the Russo brothers’ upcoming crossover movies would mark a fantastic evolution for Iron Man’s latest legacy hero.

Do you want to see Ironheart return for a second season?