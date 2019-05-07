Russo Brothers Tricked Avengers Cast About What the Final Scene Was

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame! One of the last scenes in Avengers: Endgame was so secretive, the directors chose to deliberately mislead the cast and crew involved in shooting the scene. The scene in question — Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) funeral at the lake — was always referred to as a wedding.

With most headlining stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the one shot, it took massive amounts of preparation, made even more difficult by the fact it was the most “spoilerly” scene in the film. Speaking with EW Radio, the Russos Brothers revealed how they got dozens of stars to set without the scene’s true contents leaking.

“It was an interesting day because getting all of those actors together at one level is very celebratory and joyful but it was for a difficult reason in this scene,” Anthony Russo said. “And also, the story point in the scene was one of the biggest secrets in the movie so we had to be very, very quiet about it.”

That’s when Joe Russo said the team called the scene “The Wedding” on the film’s call sheet throughout the duration of the film. “Nobody ever used the word funeral,” Anthony echoed. “It was always a wedding.”

Joe made sure to point out the primary reason of keeping this information from the cast members is to help protect them as they head out on press tours and interviews in an attempt to help promote the movie.

“90 percent of those actors showed up and they had no idea what they were doing,” Joe says. “They thought they were there for the wedding, so we had to tell them ‘Here’s what’s happening in the story…’ because again, we’re just trying to protect information. People that don’t have information, it makes it easier for them to not spill the beans accidentally.”

