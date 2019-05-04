Disney Brought Avengers: Endgame to U.S. Troops In Afghanistan

Avengers: Endgame is taking the global box office by storm, and The Walt Disney Company wanted to make sure that US Military personnel deployed in Afghanistan didn’t miss out. The company set up special screenings at Bagram Air Field on May 1st and May 2nd. Additional screenings are planned for troops in Kandahar this weekend.

According to a post on Disney’s website, the idea for the screenings came out of a tweet by Kat Lancaster, a fan whose husband is Air Force Maj. Joshua-Lee Lancaster. The tweet, which noted that Maj. Lancaster is currently deployed, came to the attention of Disney CEO Bob Iger, who then contacted the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to plan to events.

“We’re thrilled to be able to do something special for our troops in Afghanistan, to boost morale and show our gratitude for their service,” said Iger. “I’m grateful to Kat Lancaster for the great suggestion, and to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service for helping us make this happen.”

A copy of Avengers: Endgame was sent to Bagram under the highest security. The disk could only be unlocked by inputting a special code guarded by Army & Air Force Exchange Service employees and Disney’s senior vice president of North American theatrical distribution, Ken Caldwell.

Avengers: Endgame broke another box office record in its second weekend. The film earned $40 million on Friday, putting in over the $500 million milestone marker at the domestic box office in eight days. That’s record time, breaking the previous record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Endgameon track for the second-highest second weekend of all time and to earn $600 million in record time.

Last week, Endgame broke the record set Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 for highest-grossing opening day. Endgame made $156.7 million on Friday, including a record-setting $60 million in Thursday night previews. The film also had the first $1 billion opening weekend at the global box office.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

