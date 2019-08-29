Major Doctor Strange Error Spotted in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame has been on Blu-ray and DVD for a few weeks now and it was released digitally even earlier than that. Suffice it to say, fans of the Avengers franchise have had plenty of time to view the three-hour flick time and time again to pick it apart for whatever Easter eggs still remain unearthed. Now, one eagle-eyed Marvel fan has noticed a pretty big error in the final Endgame battle that you won’t be able to unsee.

As everyone’s coming through the sling ring portals to take on Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his vast armor of alien fighters, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is seen without the Eye of Agamotto, something totally explainable. After all, Thanos had crushed the device in Avengers: Infinity War to get the Time Stone within. But, as the screen capture points out, in the wide shot showing everyone lined up — the moment before Cap’s iconic “Avengers Assemble!” line — Strange is suddenly wearing the Eye of Agamotto again.

After appearing in his own solo movie, Strange has since gone on to become a major part of the Avengers. In fact, he used the Time Stone to look into the future and make sure they’d all be able to take down Thanos, something Endgame co-director Anthony Russo previously said took an immense amount of time.

“Strange has to exert an immense amount of energy to go into this state and the amount of time he’s in this state, as we know from his history in his own standalone film Doctor Strange, he can be in the state for who knows how long,” Russo mentions. “It could have taken Strange an immensely large time to review all these scenarios.

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold.

