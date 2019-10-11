Elizabeth Olsen Wants All-Female Marvel Movie: “Comics Aren’t Just for Boys Who Want to Watch Big Boys”

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has started lobbying for an all-female film from Marvel Studios. In a recent appearance on BuzzFeed’s AM to DM show, the Avengers alum mentioned she’d like to see the studio dedicate more time to female characters because “comics aren’t just for boys.”

“I think people really love these characters,” she said. “I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they’re funny and they’re talented. And so are all the women. And to give them more screentime, I think, would be a huge impact because comics aren’t just for boys who want to watch big boys.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans have been clamoring for an A-Force-style movie after getting a taste of what it could look like during the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. The scene in question shows Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) join forces with many of the MCU’s female characters — including Shuri (Letitia Wright), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Rescue (Gwyneth Paltrow), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) — trying returning the Infinity Gauntlet to the previous timelines.

After the moment was met with acclaim by movie-goers, Endgame writer Stephen McFeely revealed in an interview the scene was a chilling moment on set as many of the female crewmembers near set stopped what they were doing to see the scene being filmed.

“They were pumped. There was a lot of pumped circumstances around it. We certainly thought long and hard about whether it had been earned. We really wanted most of these moments to be earned and not just a delightful piece of fan candy,” McFeely told Variety.

“Honestly, it made me nervous and sometimes, we would bring it up: ‘Do we keep it? Do we not keep it?’ And pretty much we all said, even me, ‘God. I’d rather see it. I’d rather it be in there and make a big conversation and some people won’t think we earned it.’ Everyone wanted to leave it in the movie.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What characters would you like to see in an A-Force movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!