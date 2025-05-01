Marvel Rivals Villain Doom 2099 Returns (With Future Heroes)

No one rivals Doom. So says Doom 2099, the future counterpart of Victor Von Doom in Marvel Rivals, the video game that sees Dooms from two different timelines collide after creating the Timestream Entanglement. With Doom’s present and future selves vying to reshape reality in their images in Marvel Rivals, the Doctor Doom of the year 2099 and the Doctor Doom of the present-day Marvel Universe — who currently rules the world with an iron fist as both Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme and Emperor of the World in the ongoing One World Under Doom — will battle to determine the fate of the future in Doomed 2099 #1.

The one-shot comic from writer Frank Tieri (Sabretooth: The Dead Don’t Talk) and artist Delio Diaz (Time Sensitive) brings the future Doom to the present, along with the future versions of Marvel heroes from across the multiverse: Old Man Logan (Wolverine/Hooded Man), Askani (Rachel Summers), the Phoenix, the X-Man Bishop (Lucas Bishop), cyborg Deathlok the Demolisher, Cosmic Ghost Rider (Frank Castle), and the Maestro Hulk (an evil Bruce Banner from an imperfect future).

doom 2099 (vol. 1) #26 cover

“Look, I’ve widely been known as a ‘villains guy’ throughout my career so naturally when Marvel approached me to work on this event with not one but two of the greatest baddies of all time, well… it was an offer I couldn’t refuse, as they say,” Tieri said. “And you’re not only getting ‘Double the Doom’ with this one-shot, kids… ’cause 2099’’s bringing some friends from the future to even the odds! So is Doom 2099 looking to become the new Sorcerer Supreme? Or is his mission much more disturbing than that? I think fans will be surprised at the answer.”

The Doom of the year 2099 A.D. debuted in the pages of 1992’s Doom 2099 #1, where an apparently time-displaced Victor von Doom found himself far in the future ruled by mega-corporations like Alchemax, Synthia Food Corp., and the Angel’s Breath Corporation. His castle had been reduced to rubble long ago, and his native homeland of Latveria was now under the rule of the cyborg Tiger Wylde. He eventually toppled Tiger’s regime and retook Latveria, and then took over the United States of America as its president (in the Warren Ellis-penned One Nation Under Doom storyline).

Doom 2099 has previously time-traveled to the past (then the 1990s), encountering his then-present counterpart in the final issues of his 43-issue comic book run. He’s been both an enemy and an ally of the 2099 Universe’s heroes — including Spider-Man (Miguel O’Hara), the Punisher (Jacob Gallows), and a cloned Fantastic Four — but what the future holds for Doom 2099 remains to be seen…

Doomed 2099 #1 goes on sale July 23 from Marvel Comics.

Doomed 2099 #1

The Future is Doomed! The world is Doom’s…but does that include the world that is yet to be? A coalition from the future – including OLD MAN LOGAN, RACHEL SUMMERS PHOENIX, BISHOP, COSMIC GHOST RIDER, THE MAESTRO and DEATHLOK say otherwise. But will the arrival of Doom 2099 change the odds for the new Sorcerer Supreme? Is he there to back his past self…or destroy him forever?

Doomed 2099 #1 Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

Doomed 2099 #1 Foil Variant Cover by Dan Panosian