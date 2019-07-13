Avengers: Endgame Star Binged the Entire MCU after Being Cast

Now the Marvel Cinematic Universe has 23 movies under its belt, it’s a pretty daunting monster to wrap your mind around. In fact, there are over 3,000 minutes — or 50 hours — of content to sift through if you watch everything from start to beginning — and that’s exactly what Avengers: Endgame star Emma Fuhrmann did after being cast as an older version of Cassie Lang. Fuhrmann admits to us she wasn’t an MCU die-hard ahead of being cast but once she got the gig, she binged all of the movies released at that point as quick as she could.

“Well, so I had only seen a few so when I got the part, I was just like, “Okay, homework time,” Fuhrmann said. “I went to Wikipedia and printed out the order of all the Marvel movies, and I watched 20 something movies in order, to just completely just wrap my head around everything — especially Ant-Man. I think I watched Ant-Man of course more than once, just because I used the girl, Abby Ryder, as a foundation for my Cassie, so I really wanted to get a good understanding of that.”

Admittedly, there are plenty of worse ways you can spend your time, right? Speaking of being cast in an MCU role, Fuhrmann had no idea who she was even auditioning for before locking down the job. At one point, the actor thought maybe she would be a playing a younger version of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

“When I auditioned it was June 2017, there was no hype whatsoever about what’s upcoming, so I had no idea who I was auditioning for,” Fuhrmann remembers. “I was guessing young Black Widow, because that was the only female character that I could think of that I resembled. I thought I was just auditioning to play a younger version of someone.”

“At the time, it was Untitled Avengers Marvel Movie, that’s what I was auditioning for, so I had no idea,” she recounts. “I had a fake audition scene, fake character name. When I found out I got the role, I finally found out who I was auditioning for and I had no way of knowing why the character was suddenly so old until the day I showed up on set. It was just very secretive, and not the normal way of doing things.”

Avengers: Endgame is set for a digital release on July 30th before home media on August 13th. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters.