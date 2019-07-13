Avengers: Endgame Star Emma Fuhrmann Teases Future of Cassie Lang and Potential Team-ups

Marvel Studios now has ten years and nearly two dozen movies worth of experience under its belt, proving time and time again they’ve sewn seeds early on that don’t blossom until some time later. A recent example of that is Peter Billingsley’s throwaway character from Iron Man (2008) popping up out of the blue in Spider-Man: Far From Home all this time later. Suffice to say, just because Emma Fuhrmann‘s older version of Cassie Lang was only in Avengers: Endgame a few quick scenes, nothing’s stopping her from having a much larger role at some point in the future.

In fact, if Marvel Studios pushes a third Ant-Man into development, it’s expected that not only would Fuhrmann be back to reprise her Endgame role, but it’d be heavily expanded to fit the stride with the development of Abby Ryder Fortson’s iteration of the character from the first two Ant-Man films. Though Fuhrmann couldn’t confirm nor deny any upcoming involvement in a Marvel property, the actor did admit she’d love to appear again on screen with Paul Rudd.

“I can’t say, you know,” Fuhrmann previously told Comicbook.com. “They’re [Marvel] very secretive, but from my research, I know that in the comics Cassie becomes Stature and Stinger in Young Avengers and that would be very cool.”

Hypothetically speaking, we asked which characters she’d like to team up with should she be able to follow one of the Stature or Stinger storylines from the Marvel mythos. Fuhrmann was quick to say she’d love teaming up with Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson.

“Oh my gosh, wow. You know, probably Brie Larson,” said Fuhrmann. “I would love to work with Brie. I would love to see them team up. She’s so no-nonsense and Ant-Man. You know how Paul’s character takes everything lightly, so I think that would be a funny duo and I’d love it if Cassie could come along.

Though reports have surfaced about Marvel Studios pushing films like Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi in addition to sequels for Black Panther and Doctor Strange, there’s been radio silence from the House of Ideas on an Ant-Man threequel, leading some to speculate helmer Peyton Reed could be shifting his focus to leading Marvel Studios’s Fantastic Four franchise.

