Evangeline Lilly Hasn’t Been Told What Happens After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly says she doesn’t yet know her Marvel future beyond Avengers: Endgame.

“They keep these things so under wraps that no one’s said anything to me about anything that will happen after [Endgame],” Lilly told SYFY. “But you know… anything can happen.”

Lilly, whose Hope van Dyne was among those snuffed out by the snap performed by Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos (Josh Brolin), added she’s not quite as loose-lipped as fellow Marvel stars Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo — but admitted she once spilled a spoiler of her own.

“Oh, I totally did. I got so lucky because it somehow magically got buried and no one ever heard about it. I was sweating bricks for about a week. Then I started breathing easier when I realized that nobody was going to see it. It’s hard not to slip up,” she said.

“It’s no coincidence that it’s always Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo because those two are such genuine, sweet, open, vulnerable human beings. Their nature is not cagey or to hide, lie, and defend. They’re just lovers whose arms are wide open to the world.”

Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo — who have supplied their stars with fake scripts or withheld scripts entirely to conceal secrets — played Infinity War and Endgame close to the chest to better ease the burden on their expansive cast.

“It is very difficult when your job is to sort of personalize these stories, personalize these characters, and sort of bring all your creative, collaborative energy to a process that lasts many, many months — sometimes more than a year — it’s a big part of your life,” Anthony Russo explained during an Infinity War Q&A screening.

“So it’s very hard not to talk about this stuff, because you live with it for so long and you live with it so deeply. We have developed a process where you take pressure off of people by letting them know less.

“It’s less responsibility they have to edit themselves, so we’ve developed an elaborate process by which we try to only let people know what they absolutely need to know. And it makes a little bit easier for them to edit themselves.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.