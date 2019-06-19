Anthony Mackie Didn’t Know How “On Your Left” Line Would Be Used in Avengers: Endgame

It turns out when the portals started opening in Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Mackie was just as surprised as the rest of us when his now-iconic “On your left” line popped up when it did. Speaking at Celebrity Fan Fest this past weekend, Mackie revealed his work on Endgame was pretty minimal, only amounting to a few shots on-set (thanks to the magic of visual effects) and then a super quick ADR/dubbing session in New Orleans.

“I did not know that because we never got the whole script,” Mackie said about the line. “I got the sides on the day [it was recorded] which was my one line, which I did in ADR and we did some CGI stuff and that was it. I didn’t know how they were going to fit it in…I didn’t know how they were going to use it.”

“I was in New Orleans and the Russo Brothers called me and said ‘We need you to do this line, it’s just ADR,’” the actor reflected. “So I go to my dude’s studio and they FaceTimed them in […] and we did like five minutes of ADR and that was it.”

Though his role in Endgame was pretty minimal, Mackie will soon reprise his role as Sam Wilson/Falcon in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which is reportedly set to start filming this Fall. Series costar Sebastian Stan previously admitted he couldn’t wait to get back in the saddle with Mackie.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

“I have a blast working with Anthony,” the actor continued. “It’s very funny half the time. It’s just gonna be a lot of that move your seat up thing, I’m gonna tell him that if we’re gonna be in the car, I’m gonna be in the passenger’s seat and he’s gonna be in the back, or I should be in the driver’s seat.”

